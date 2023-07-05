Skip to main content
Problem 23
Textbook Question

Tanya, a 30-year-old resident of a mental hospital, has an abnormal growth of hair on the dorsum of her right index finger. The orderly comments that she gnaws on that finger continuously. What do you think is the relationship between Tanya's gnawing activity and her hairy finger?

Verified Solution
