23. Digestive System
Physiology of Digestion and Absorption
Problem 13
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
The final enzymatic steps in the digestive process are accomplished by (a) brush border enzymes of the intestinal microvilli, (b) enzymes secreted by the stomach, (c) enzymes secreted by the pancreas, (d) the action of bile from the gallbladder.
Verified Solution
0m:0s
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
10
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master Enzymatic Digestion and Absorption with a bite sized video explanation from BruceStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice