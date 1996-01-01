Number the sequence of events in the hormonal regulation of female reproduction, placing a 1 by the first event, and so forth.





________ Increasing levels of estrogens and inhibin exert negative feedback controls on the hypothalamus and pituitary to inhibit the release of more FSH and LH, leaving only one follicle to survive.

________ LH and FSH surge stimulates the primary oocyte of one follicle to complete meiosis to metaphase II, which triggers ovulation.

________ FSH and LH stimulate follicles to grow and secrete estrogens and inhibin.

________ Progesterone from the corpus luteum inhibits the release of gonadotropins and will continue to do this if pregnancy is achieved.

________ The hypothalamus releases GnRH.

________ A single follicle produces enough estrogens to exert positive feedback on the hypothalamus and anterior pituitary to trigger an LH surge.

________ The GnRH level rises to begin the cycle over.

.________ LH transforms the ruptured follicle into the corpus luteum, which produces progesterone and some estrogens.

________ If pregnancy does not occur, the corpus luteum degenerates into the corpus albicans and the progesterone level drops.

________ GnRH stimulates the anterior pituitary to secrete FSH and LH.