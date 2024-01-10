11. Nervous Tissue and Nervous System
Action Potential
Problem 11.15a
Sequence the following list of events of a neuronal action potential by placing 1 next to the first event, 2 next to the second event, and so on.
a. ____The activation gates of voltage-gated Na+ channels open, Na+ flood the cytoplasm, and depolarization occurs.
b. ____K+ continue to flow out of the axon until the membrane is hyperpolarized.
c. ____Local potentials depolarize the membrane to threshold.
d. ____The inactivation gates of voltage-gated Na+ channels close as voltage-gated K+ channels open, K+ begin to exit the axon, and repolarization begins.
e. ____Repolarization continues and Na+ channels return to resting.
11
