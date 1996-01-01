Skip to main content
3. Energy & Cell Processes
Types of Phosphorylation
The largest amount of ATP made by cellular respiration is created by the process of ______________, in the _____________ steps of aerobic cellular respiration.

a) Substrate-level phosphorylation; first.

b) Oxidative phosphorylation; first.

c) Oxidative phosphorylation; final.

d) Substrate-level phosphorylation; final.

