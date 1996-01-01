24. Nutrition, Metabolism, Energy Balance
Metabolism
Multiple Choice More than one choice may apply. Complete this statement. In glycolysis, _________ is oxidized, and _________ is reduced. a. vitamin-containing coenzyme; glucose b. ATP; ADP c. glucose; oxygen d. glucose; vitamin-containing coenzyme
