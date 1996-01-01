2. Cell Chemistry & Cell Components
Osmosis
A selectively permeable membrane separates two solutions. Water is able to pass through this membrane; however, sucrose (a disaccharide) and glucose (a monosaccharide) cannot pass. The membrane separates a 0.2-molar sucrose solution from a 0.2-molar glucose solution. With time, how will the solutions change?
Water will enter the sucrose solution because the sucrose molecule is a disaccharide and, thus, larger than the monosaccharide glucose.
Water will leave the sucrose solution because the sucrose molecule is a disaccharide and, thus, larger than the monosaccharide glucose.
The sucrose solution is hypertonic and will gain water because the total mass of sucrose is greater than that of glucose.
After the sucrose dissociates into two monosaccharides, water will move via osmosis to the side of the membrane that contains the dissociated sucrose.
Nothing will happen because the two solutions are isotonic.
