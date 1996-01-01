24. Nutrition, Metabolism, Energy Balance
Metabolism
Problem 2
The breakdown of glucose to pyruvate is an____ process. (a) anaerobic, (b) aerobic, (c) anabolic, (d) oxidative, (e) both a and d.
