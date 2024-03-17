6. Bones & Skeletal Tissue
Microscopic Anatomy of Bones - Bone Matrix
Problem 2
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
Sites of hematopoiesis include all but a. red marrow of spongy bone b. the heads of femur and humerus in adults c. medullary cavities in bones of infants d. medullary cavities in bones of a healthy adult.
Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:0m:0s
Play a video:
10
views
Was this helpful?
Related Videos
Related Practice