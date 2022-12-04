Skip to main content
3. Energy & Cell Processes
Steps of Translation
Where is the start codon located? a. at the start (5′ end) of the mRNA b. in the DNA just upstream of where transcription starts c. at the downstream end of the 5′ untranslated region (UTR) d. at the upstream end of the 3′ untranslated region (UTR)

