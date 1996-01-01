4. Tissues & Histology
Introduction to Nervous Tissue
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
Fill in the blanks: ____are the cells of nervous tissue that send and receive messages, and ____ are the supporting cells of nervous tissue. A(n)____carries a nerve impulse toward a neuron cell body, and a(n)____carries a nerve impulse away from a neuron cell body.
Verified Solution
0m:0s
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
12
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master Intro to Nervous Tissue with a bite sized video explanation from BruceStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice