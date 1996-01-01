History of Life on Earth Practice Problems
An approach to biological classification in which organisms are categorized into groups based on hypotheses of most recent common ancestry is termed as:
A major part of the fossil records is made up of calcium carbonate and calcium phosphate coming from the animals' _______ that had evolved during the Cambrian period.
The strength of correlation R2 (in which 0.00 is the lowest and 1.0 is the highest) measures the proportion of variation in the dependent variable that can be attributed to the independent variable. Once the strengths of the correlation are identified (i.e. ears size vs. temperature), it must be subjected to analysis for statistical significance (P-value) to identify that the correlation is not attributable by chance. Hence, the importance of a specific trait for the organism's adaptation to existing environmental conditions.
Suppose we determined the strength of correlation (R2) and the traits' corresponding statistical significance (P-value). Which of the following traits is considered the most important?
Assuming that we graph the proportion of species that have skeletons (on the y-axis) and the diversification rate per phylum, which of the following graphs shows a negative correlation?
Which of the following most likely contributes to the species' evolution and diversification?
Tomatoes strive best in temperate climates but can survive freezing temperatures provided that the temperature change happens over a few days and is not sudden. This is an example of:
In which of the following specific environmental conditions can fossilization occur?
Fossils are remnants of an animal or plant of a ____ geologic age that has been preserved in the _____.
What can we infer from the observation that certain fossils were associated with certain rock strata?
Change in the features of individuals in a population over a period of time is called:
The eukaryotes cells might have evolved when a large anaerobic amoeboid prokaryote ingested small aerobic bacteria and stabilized them instead of digesting them. This idea is called:
Which of the following processes has not yet been accomplished by scientists studying the origin of life?
___________ are structures that are formed from the aggregation of abiotic components and provide insights on the origin of life.
The "Great Oxidation Event" resulted in the evolution of cellular respiration in organisms due to the availability of which of the following gases?
Darwin's finches on the Galapagos Islands with different beak forms are an example of which of the followings?
Structures created by photosynthetic cyanobacteria are known as ___________ fossils.
The technique that utilizes radioactive impurities of materials to trace or assign absolute dates when they were formed is called _______.
The area of biology which studies the information of the DNA that can be used to trace shared ancestry is referred to as:
Jean Baptiste Lamarck proposed that certain organs were specially developed to address some environmental needs. The developed traits are hereditary and can be passed on to the next offspring. This proposition was called:
Which of the following organisms was closely related to dolphins before the cetaceans branched off from other artiodactyls around 50 million years ago?
_______ biogeography aims to study the phylogenetic distributions of animals and plants over time.
In radiocarbon dating, carbon isotopes are used to calculate the age of the fossil. As the sample ages, the amount of ___ never changes while the amount of ____ is constantly changing.
According to the fossil record, microscopic bacteria were the earliest living organism. However, as they continued to multiply, they eventually ran out of their supply of chemical fuel. What other alternative sources did they utilize to sustain their energy requirement?
About 3 billion years ago, Earth was completely void of oxygen. Oxygen levels gradually increased as photosynthetic bacteria multiplied over time. Which of the following microscopic bacteria performed this photosynthetic role that allowed the establishment of more complex organisms on the Earth's surface?
During the Mesozoic era, there was a dominance of ______ and dinosaurs. However, during the Cenozoic era, _____ and mammals dominated the Earth.