22. Respiratory System
Lower Respiratory System
Problem 19b
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
Correctly justify the statement 'The bronchioles are to the respiratory system what the arterioles are to the cardiovascular system.'
Verified Solution
0m:0s
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
6
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master Overview of the Respiratory System, Animation with a bite sized video explanation from Alila Medical MediaStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice