22. Respiratory System
Lower Respiratory System
2:21 minutes
Problem 4a
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
Multiple Choice More than one choice may apply. Lung collapse is prevented by a. high surface tension of alveolar fluid. b. adhesion of the pleural membranes. c. high pressure in the pleural cavities. d. high elasticity of lung tissue.
