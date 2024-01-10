16. Endocrine System
Hormones
Problem 16.20a
Match the following hormones with their correct descriptions.
_____Leptin
_____Atrial natriuretic peptide
_____Melatonin
_____Estrogens
_____Erythropoietin
_____Testosterone
a. Produced by the pineal gland; regulates the sleep/wake cycle
b. Produced by the kidneys; regulates red blood cell production
c. Produced by the heart; promotes sodium ion loss in the kidneys and vasodilation
d. Produced by the testes; promotes androgenic and anabolic actions
e. Produced by adipose tissue; promotes satiety
f. Produced by the ovaries; regulate the menstrual cycle and the development of secondary sex characteristics
