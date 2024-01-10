f. Produced by the ovaries; regulate the menstrual cycle and the development of secondary sex characteristics

d. Produced by the testes; promotes androgenic and anabolic actions

c. Produced by the heart; promotes sodium ion loss in the kidneys and vasodilation

a. Produced by the pineal gland; regulates the sleep/wake cycle

Match the following hormones with their correct descriptions.

