In this video, we're going to introduce our map of the lesson on joints, which is down below right here. And because this is a map of our lesson, it is essentially a table of contents that you can continuously use to help guide you through our lessons on joints. Now, as we move forward in the lesson, we will also double click to expand and compress portions of the map in order to make this map even more relevant to you as we move forward. Now, the way that we're going to follow this map is from a top to bottom approach, but also from a left to right approach. And so notice at the very top of the map, we have the introduction to joints, which is where we currently are in the lesson and moving forward, we are going to cover the functional classes of joints. And as you can see here in this map, there are three functional classes of joints and they are the synarthroses, the amphiarthrosis and the diarthrosis. Now, one thing to keep in mind here is that moving forward in our lesson, we are going to use these symbols to represent each of these functional classes. And so uh as we'll learn, moving forward in our course, the functional classes of joints are actually categorized based on the amount of movement or the amount of mobility that the joint allows for. And so synarthroses are actually immovable joints that do not allow for any movement. And because that's the case notice that the symbol does not have any movement, arrows going around it. Now, the a arthrosis as we learn, moving forward in our course, actually allow for a little movement. And because that's the case, notice that they, the symbol that we use has one movement arrow going around to remind us that anti arthrosis have a little movement. Now, the diarthrosis as we'll learn, moving forward in our course, allow for dynamic or a free or large range of movement. And because that's the case, notice the symbol that we use has multiple movement arrows going around it to represent that dynamic movement of these diarthrosis. And so once again, moving forward in our course, we will utilize these symbols to represent each of these functional classes. Now, what you'll notice is moving forward in our course, we will then cover the structural classes of joints and notice that there are also three structural classes of joints which are the fibrous joints, the cartilaginous joints and the synovial joints. And so notice that there are multiple fibers, joints that include sutures, gums and Sindiso. And what you'll notice is that the sutures are going to be categorized as sin arthrosis because it has the red symbol around it. And so what this means is that the sutures are immovable joints that don't allow for any movement as we'll learn, moving forward in our course. And the same applies for the gum phos, the gums are a type of fibrous joint that are also categorized as sin arthrosis because again, it has that red S symbol around it. However, notice that the sends moses have the blue a around it. And so it is actually categorized as an amphiarthrosis, meaning that it allows for a little movement as we learn, moving forward in our course. Now, when it comes to the cartilaginous joints, there are two types and they are the synchondrosis and the syntheses. Now, the synchondrosis are categorized as sin arthrosis because again, it has that red s around it, meaning that it is going to be an immovable joint that it does not allow for any movement. And then these syntheses have the blue a around it, which means that they are categorized as amphiarthrosis, meaning that they allow for a little movement. And so you can see how the functional classes of joints overlaps with the structural classes of joints in that fashion. Now, when it comes to the synovial joints, it turns out that they are all categorized as diarthrosis, meaning that they allow for dynamic or a wide range of movement. And so what you'll notice is that we've got the different types of synovial joints listed here including plain joints, hinge joints, pivot joints, condylar joints, saddle joints, ball and socket joints. And notice that all of them have this symbol here that represents the diarthrosis. And so moving forward in our course, we'll be able to again utilize these symbols for sin arthrosis, anti arthrosis and diarthrosis. And we'll be able to learn a lot more about each of these different types of joints. And so this here concludes our brief lesson on the map of the lesson on joints. And I'll see you all in our next video.

