>> Now that you've learned about the many bones that make up the human skeleton, let's focus on the structures that hold these bones together and enable them to move. Joints also referred to as articulations. The elbow, wrist, ankle, and knee are all examples of joints. As a healthcare professional, it's very important for you to understand the structure and function of joints so that you can properly evaluate and treat patients with common joint injuries such as sprains to the ankle or knee. It's essential that you know how joints move and the attachments they form with ligaments and muscles throughout the body so that you can assist your patients. For example, in an ankle sprain the ligaments reinforcing the joint are stretched or torn. Partially torn ligaments will repair themselves in time. So treatment may simply involve immobilizing the ankle so the body can do its work undisturbed by movement. In more severe cases where the ligaments are fully torn, surgery may be necessary to repair or replace the injured ligaments. Having a thorough understanding of the structure and function of joints will enable you to properly assess and treat your patients with joint injuries.

