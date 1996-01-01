Animation: Overview of Transcription

The first step in protein synthesis is transcription of RNA from DNA. The portion of the DNA that is transcribed into an RNA molecule is called a transcription unit. An enzyme called RNA polymerase carries out transcription. With the help of protein transcription factors, it attaches to the beginning of a region of the DNA called the promoter, pries the DNA strands apart, and untwists a short portion of the double helix. RNA polymerase moves along the DNA, pairing up RNA nucleotides with their DNA complements, adding nucleotides to the end of the growing RNA molecule. Once transcription is complete, RNA polymerase releases the completed RNA and detaches from the DNA.

