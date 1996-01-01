22. Respiratory System
Lower Respiratory System
Problem 3
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
Air moves into the lungs because (a) the gas pressure in the lungs is less than atmospheric pressure, (b) the volume of the lungs decreases with inspiration, (c) the thorax is muscular, (d) contraction of the diaphragm decreases the volume of the thoracic cavity, (e) the respiratory control center initiates active expansion of the thorax.
Verified Solution
0m:0s
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
9
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master Overview of the Respiratory System, Animation with a bite sized video explanation from Alila Medical MediaStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice