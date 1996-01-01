26. Fluid and Electrolyte Balance, Acid Base Balance
Electrolyte Balance
Problem 25.10a
Mark the following statements as true or false. If a statement is false, correct it to make a true statement.
a. Potassium ions are responsible for the repolarization phase of the action potential.
