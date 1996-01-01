22. Respiratory System
Lower Respiratory System
2:07 minutes
Problem 1a
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
Multiple Choice More than one choice may apply. When you exhale, air flows through respiratory structures in which sequence? a. Alveolus, bronchiole, bronchus, larynx, trachea, pharynx, nasal cavity b. Alveolus, trachea, bronchus, bronchiole, larynx, pharynx, nasal cavity c. Alveolus, bronchus, bronchiole, trachea, larynx, pharynx, nasal cavity d. Alveolus, bronchiole, bronchus, trachea, larynx, pharynx, nasal cavity
Verified Solution
2m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
7
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master Overview of the Respiratory System, Animation with a bite sized video explanation from Alila Medical MediaStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice