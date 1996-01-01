Skip to main content
Anatomy & Physiology
Start typing, then use the up and down arrows to select an option from the list.
My Course
Learn
Explore
Bookmarks
11. Nervous Tissue and Nervous System
Resting Membrane Potential
Next video
Anatomy & Physiology
11. Nervous Tissue and Nervous System
Resting Membrane Potential
Hide transcripts
Next video
Related Videos
Related Practice
07:53
Resting Membrane Potential
Hannah
43
1
01:28
Resting Membrane Potential Example 1
Hannah
26
2
4:57
Resting Membrane Potential
Bruce
1035
08:59
Membrane Channels
AK LECTURES
393
2
00:59
Voltage and Ligand-Gated Receptors
prodigyanesthesia
48
02:01
2-Minute Neuroscience: Membrane Potential
Neuroscientifically Challenged
65
Showing 1 of 6 videos
Load more videos