So we already know from our last lesson video that the dermis of the skin consists of two dermal layers, the papillary layer and the reticular layer. And in this video, we're going to focus on the first dermal layer which is the papillary layer. And so the papillary layer is actually the more superficial layer of the dermis. And so it lies immediately underneath of the epidermis, but above the reticular layer of the dermis and the papillary layer of the dermis only makes up about 1/5 or about 20% of the total amount of dermis. And so the papillary layer is a relatively small layer in the dermis and the pap layer is actually made up of ollar connective tissue, which recall from our previous lesson videos is a type of loose connective tissue. And recall from those previous lesson videos on AOL or connective tissue that AOL connective tissue is pretty much found underneath of all epithelial tissue, including the epithelial tissue found in the epidermis. And so really, it's no surprise that aerio connective tissue is found in the pap layer which lies immediately underneath of the epithelial tissue of the epidermis. Now, the capillary layer is going to have vascular tissue. And so it does have blood vessels, specifically, it has lots of capillaries which are really small blood vessels. And so this allows for the delivery of nutrients to the epidermal cells that lie above. Also, the papillary layer contains lymphatic vessels as well, which allows for immune cells to be transported. And so immune cells can actually freely move through the loose aerial or connective tissue in order to fight pathogens that may have made it through the epidermis. And also the papillary layer has these tactile corpuscles which are also known as Mesner Corpo named after the scientist corpo are really just small structures. And the term tactile recall is associated with touch. And so these tactile or Mesner Corpo are really just nerve endings encapsulated in connective tissue that allow for touch sensations of touch. So they essentially serve as touch receptors. And so, in addition to the tactile epithelial cells found in the epidermis, uh the tactile Mesner corpuscles are touch receptors in the papillary layer of the dermis that also allow for touch sensations. Now, in the papillary layer, there are also other free nerve endings that allow for other sensations such as hot and cold temperatures as well as detections and sensations of pain and itching. For example. Now, the papy layer is named because of the presence of dermal papel. And so these dermal paille are really just folded projections that actually indent the epidermis and cause these epidermal ridges. And so together the dermal paille, these folded projections and the epidermal ridges create what are known as friction ridges. And these friction ridges are ridges that are on the surface of the epidermis, mainly in thick skin such as the palms of our hands and our fingertips as well as the soles of our feet. And as their name implies, these friction ridges allow for increased friction that enhance our grip. And they also help to produce fingerprints. And so let's take a look at our image down below where we can piece some of these things together. So notice over here on the left hand side, we're zooming in on the person's hand and uh we're focusing in on the palm of the hand and the fingertips here which we know is made up of thick skin and the thick skin has a higher tendency to have these friction ridges and the friction ridges help to create the fingerprints. As you we see here, these unique patterns of fingerprints. Now, uh notice in this diagram of the integumentary system, you can see the epidermis which lies above which we already covered in our previous lesson videos. And now we're focused on the dermis. And again, the dermis consists of both the papillary layer, which is the main focus of this video as well as the reticular layer which we'll cover in our next lesson video. And so notice that only the papillary layer of the dermis is colored here in this image. And so again, it lies immediately underneath of the epidermis. And it is named for the presence of these dermal pali. And so the dermal paille again are these folded ridges that you can see. I'm tracing here and those folded ridges ultimately indent the epidermis as well. And these are epidermal ridges and the friction ridges ultimately appear on the surface of the epidermis. And so notice here in green, we're highlighting just one of these dermal paella. Now, what you'll also notice is that in the papillary layer of the dermis are these Mesner corpo or tactile corpo, which are shown here in yellow. And again, those are going to essentially be touch receptors that allow for touch sensations. And then you can also see capillaries in the papillary layer as well, which again allows for the delivery of nutrients to the avascular epithelial tissue of the epidermis. And so, uh again, uh because the papillary layer only makes up a relatively small portion of the dermis. Uh this means that the dermis is going to be made up mostly of the reticular layer that lies immediately underneath. And so we'll get to talk more about the reticular layer of the dermis in our next lesson video. But for now, this year concludes our brief lesson on the papillary layer and we'll be able to get some practice applying these concepts and learn more about the dermis as we move forward, so I'll see you all in our next video.

