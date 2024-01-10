11. Nervous Tissue and Nervous System
Resting Membrane Potential
Problem 10.6a
Mark the following statements as true or false. If a statement is false, correct it to make a true statement.
a. The resting membrane potential refers to the voltage difference across the membranes of excitable cells at rest.
