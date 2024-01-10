16. Endocrine System
Hormones
Problem 16.21d
Mark the following statements as true or false. If a statement is false, correct it to make a true statement.
d. Insulin secretion rises during feeding; growth hormone and glucagon are secreted during feeding if protein is present in the meal.
