d. Factors such as electrolyte concentrations, body temperature, and age all affect cardiac output.

c. The parasympathetic nervous system releases acetylcholine and epinephrine, which are strongly negative inotropic agents.

b. The endocrine system regulates cardiac output through chronotropic and inotropic hormones and through hormones that regulate water balance.

a. The sympathetic nervous system releases epinephrine and norepinephrine, which are positive chronotropic and inotropic agents.

Which of the following statements is false?

