18. Cardiovascular System: the Heart
Heart Physiology: Mechanical Events
Problem 17.18a
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
Which of the following statements is false?
a. The sympathetic nervous system releases epinephrine and norepinephrine, which are positive chronotropic and inotropic agents.
b. The endocrine system regulates cardiac output through chronotropic and inotropic hormones and through hormones that regulate water balance.
c. The parasympathetic nervous system releases acetylcholine and epinephrine, which are strongly negative inotropic agents.
d. Factors such as electrolyte concentrations, body temperature, and age all affect cardiac output.
Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
6
views
Was this helpful?
Related Videos
Related Practice