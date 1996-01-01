22. Respiratory System
Lower Respiratory System
Problem 1b
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
Surfactant (a) protects the surface of the lungs, (b) phagocytizes small particulates, (c) replaces mucus in the alveoli, (d) helps prevent the alveoli from collapsing, (e) is not found in healthy lung tissue.
Verified Solution
0m:0s
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
6
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master Overview of the Respiratory System, Animation with a bite sized video explanation from Alila Medical MediaStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice