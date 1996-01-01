In this video, we're going to talk about integumentary system functions. And so it turns out the integumentary system has a lot of different functions. And so here in this video, we're only going to talk broadly about some of its most important functions. And so again, the integumentary system has several different functions, including the following broad functions that we have numbered down below. And so the first broad function that we have here in our lesson is that it provides protection. And so this is probably its most notable function. Recall that the integumentary system includes our skin and we know that our skin covers the entire external surface of our body. So it separates the outside world or the outside environment from the inside of our body. And it can protect us against mechanical stresses such as friction, for example, and it can serve as a barrier to many different substances, including chemicals, UV, light or ultraviolet light from the sun, protecting us from the sun. And it can serve as a barrier to microbes, preventing microbes, bacteria and viruses from entering into our body and causing us disease. Now, the second main function that we have here in our lesson is that it helps to maintain homeostasis. And so recall from way back in our previous lesson videos back in chapter one, that homeostasis is just the process of maintaining internal stable conditions despite the fact that the outside conditions could be changing drastically. And so this is going to include regulating body temperature, making sure that our internal body temperature stays stable. Despite the fact that the outside temperatures can be changing drastically in the environment. Also, the integumentary system plays an important role in the early steps of vitamin D synthesis. And vitamin D is a critical nutrient that's important for bones, for example. And also the integumentary system allows for excretions from the body, releasing wastes via sweating, for example. Now the third main function that we have here in our lesson is that the integumentary system allows for sensations such as for example, touch and detecting temperatures and also feeling pain, for example. And so this is because the integumentary system is going to contain nervous tissue and that nervous tissue can allow for these sensations. Now, the fourth and final function that we have here in our lesson is that the integumentary system allows for expressive nonverbal communication and emotions as well. And so for example, notice that the left side of this person's face here looks like a very serious person. And we can tell that just by the looking at the person's skin, uh which is part of the integumentary system. And notice that on the right side, you can tell that this person is actually a lot happier. And so um you can detect the emotions just by looking at the facial expressions. And so beneath the skin are skeletal muscles that allow for facial expressions and uh can bend and have that skin be flexible and that can allow for again, nonverbal communication and emotions. And so this here concludes our brief lesson on integumentary system functions. And as we move forward in our course, we'll be able to learn more and apply these concepts in practice. So I'll see you all in our next video.

Hide transcripts