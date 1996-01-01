In this video, we're going to introduce our map of the lesson on the integumentary system, which is down below right here. And so, because this is a map of our lesson, it is essentially a table of contents that you can continuously use to help guide you through our lessons on the integumentary system. And so you can use it to make predictions about what topics we're going to cover next. And you can use it to help you figure out where you are within the lesson and how much is left within the lesson. And so the way that we're going to follow this map is from top to bottom, but also from left to right. And so notice at the very top, we have the introduction to the integumentary system, which is where we are currently. And this is going to include talking about the functions of the integumentary system. And then notice we have the cutaneous membrane or the skin, which we know from our previous lesson videos includes the epidermis and the dermis. Then we'll talk about epidermal cells including Carroo sites, melanocytes, dendritic cells, and tactile epithelial cells. And then we'll talk about epidermal layers or the layers of the epidermis, including the stratum corneum, lucidum, granulosa, spinosa and Bali. And then after we talk about the epidermis, we'll talk more about the dermis, including its two layers, uh the papillary layer and talk about friction ridges as well as the reticular layer of the dermis and talk about cleavage lines. Once we talk about the cutaneous membrane or the skin, then we'll focus in on the subcutaneous layer or the hypodermis. After that, we'll move on to talk about skin pigmentation or skin color, including factors such as melanin, carrot and hemoglobin. And we'll also talk about the evolution of skin color after skin pigmentation. We'll talk about accessory structures including hair such as the the different types, color and growth cycle. Then we'll talk about nails, sweat glands, including ecri and apple sweat glands and ceruminous and mammary glands. Then we'll talk about sebaceous glands or oil glands. After talking about those accessory structures, then we'll move on to talk about skin pathology including burns and the rule of nines cancer, including basal cell, carcinoma, squamous cell carcinoma, and melanoma, and the ABC D method as well. And then we'll finally talk about wrinkles and aging. And so really that is the flow of our lesson here on the integumentary system. And again, hopefully, you can see that this is a map and can be helpful for you to reference as we move forward in our course. So that concludes this video and I'll see you all in our next one.

