Nguyen comes to your clinic with a mole that has recently changed in appearance. You examine the mole and note that its borders are irregular, it has a deep blue-black color, and the color is unevenly distributed throughout the mole.









b. Nguyen tells you that she has used a tanning booth once per week for the past several years, and that the tanning salon advertises it as safe. What do you tell her about the tanning salon's claim? How does any UV exposure affect keratinocytes and melanocytes? Explain.