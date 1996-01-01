22. Respiratory System
Lower Respiratory System
Problem 7b
Multiple Choice More than one choice may apply. Which of the following is not part of the conducting zone of the respiratory system? a. Pharynx b. Alveolar sac c. Trachea d. Secondary bronchioles e. Larynx
