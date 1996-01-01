22. Respiratory System
Lower Respiratory System
Problem 21.7c
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
All the following statements about the alveoli and respiratory membrane are false. Correct each to make a true statement.
c. The respiratory membrane consists of the type II alveolar cells, the pulmonary capillaries' endothelial cells, and their shared basal lamina.
Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:0m:0s
Play a video:
11
views
Was this helpful?