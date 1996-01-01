24. Nutrition, Metabolism, Energy Balance
Energy Balance
You are performing a lab experiment to measure your lab partner's metabolic rate. To perform the experiment, your lab partner is hooked up to a machine that measures her oxygen consumption.
a. Why is the amount of oxygen that your lab partner consumes a good way to measure her metabolic rate?
