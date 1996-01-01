24. Nutrition, Metabolism, Energy Balance
Energy Balance
1:59 minutes
Problem 21
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
What is the harmful result when excessive amounts of fats are burned to produce ATP? Name two conditions that might lead to this result.
Verified Solution
1m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
5
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master The Brain's Hunger/Satiety Pathways and Obesity with a bite sized video explanation from Alila Medical MediaStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice