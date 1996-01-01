So here we have an example problem that asks why does the body store excess fat in the hypodermis? And we've got these four potential answer options down below. Now, option A says it helps the body self insulate and recall from our previous lesson videos that this is actually true, storing excess fat in the hypodermis can allow the body to retain heat. And people that have more fat in the hypodermis usually have an easier time staying warm in colder conditions. Now, option B says it acts as a shock absorber to protect internal organs. Now again, adipose tissue found in the hypodermis can create a cushion and that cushion can allow for protecting organs that may lie underneath. And so option B is also true. Now, option C says it acts as an energy reserve. And of course, we know from our previous lesson videos that again, this is true as well that the fat molecules can actually be used as an energy source when they're broken up and released into the blood. And so this can happen specifically when carbohydrate resources are low, the body will turn to using the fat resources as energy sources and So because options A B and C are all true, this means that option D, all of the above is the correct answer to this example problem. So that concludes this example and I'll see you all in our next video.

