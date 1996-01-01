In this video, we're going to begin our lesson on the hypodermis. And so the hypodermis is also referred to as the subcutaneous layer and it actually lies deep to the dermis, which means that it lies underneath of the dermis. Now, it's important to note that the hypodermis or the subcutaneous layer is not technically part of the skin. And so the root hypo and the root sub are both roots that mean below. And so the hypodermis lies below the dermis and the subcutaneous layer lies below the cutaneous membrane or below the skin. Now, the hypodermis or the subcutaneous layer is composed mostly of adipose tissue which recalls a type of loose connective tissue that is made up of adipocyte or fat cells that store fats or triglycerides. And it also is going to contain ollar connective tissue as well, which recalls another type of loose connective tissue. Now, the Hypodermic or subcutaneous layer actually anchors the cutaneous membrane or anchors the skin to the underlying tissues and it also acts as a shock absorber and an insulator that reduces heat loss. And so it helps to keep the body warm. And so let's take a look at our image down below. And notice on the left hand side, we have the diagram of the integumentary system. And notice that the only layer that is colored is the hypodermis or the subcutaneous layer, which is at the bottom here in yellow. And notice that it does have lots of blood vessels running through it. So it is a vascular layer. Now zooming in here notice that this yellow zoom in represents the adipose tissue found in the hypodermis. And over here in this pink block, what we have is the ollar connective tissue that is also found in the hypodermis. Now, in terms of the functions of the hypodermis, it is going to anchor the skin to underlying tissues. So notice we have this anchor here to remind you of that it is also going to act as a shock absorber. And so it is able to absorb shocks and help to protect the tissues that lie underneath. And it also is going to reduce heat loss to help keep us warm under cold conditions. And so this year concludes our brief lesson on the hypodermis and we'll be able to get some practice applying these concepts moving forward. So

