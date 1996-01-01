6. Bones & Skeletal Tissue
Which of the following statements is true?
A
Sesamoid bones are found in all joints in the body.
B
Bones of your skull and ribs are both examples of flat bones.
C
Your arms and legs contain mostly flat bones.
D
Short and long bones have the same basic shape but differ in scale.
