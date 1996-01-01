Which of the following statements is false?





a. Thin skin lacks the stratum lucidum, whereas thick skin has all five epidermal layers.

b. Thick skin is located on the palms, the palmar surfaces of the fingers, the soles of the feet, and the plantar surface of the toes, whereas thin skin is located everywhere else.

c. Thick skin has numerous hairs, whereas thin skin lacks hairs.

d. Thin skin has a thin stratum corneum and the other layers are thinner than what we find in thick skin.