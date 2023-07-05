Skip to main content
Anatomy & Physiology
Body Cavities
Problem 16
Relate each of the following conditions or statements to either the dorsal body cavity or the ventral body cavity. a. surrounded by the bony skull and the vertebral column b. includes the thoracic and abdominopelvic cavities c. contains the brain and spinal cord d. contains the heart, lungs, and digestive organs

