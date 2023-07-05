Relate each of the following conditions or statements to either the dorsal body cavity or the ventral body cavity.
a. surrounded by the bony skull and the vertebral column
b. includes the thoracic and abdominopelvic cavities
c. contains the brain and spinal cord
d. contains the heart, lungs, and digestive organs
