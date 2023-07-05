Skip to main content
Anatomy & Physiology
Body Cavities
Aiden has been suffering agonizing pain with each breath and has been informed by the physician that he has pleurisy. a. Specifically, what membranes are involved in this condition? b. What is their usual role in the body? c. Explain why Aiden's condition is so painful.

