Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Start typing, then use the up and down arrows to select an option from the list.
3. Energy & Cell Processes
Steps of Translation
Anatomy & Physiology3. Energy & Cell ProcessesSteps of Translation

Animation: Transfer RNA

Pearson
313
Was this helpful?
Transfer RNA (or tRNA) The interpreters of the genetic message are molecules of transfer RNA, or tRNA. These small, folded RNA molecules act to match specific mRNA codons with specific amino acids. A sequence of three bases called an anticodon projects from one end of the tRNA molecule. The amino acid will be attached to the other end. A tRNA, with its specific anticodon, carries a specific amino acid. There are about 45 different kinds of tRNAs, each with a certain shape and a specific anticodon. Enzymes called aminoacyl-tRNA synthetases match each uncharged tRNA with a particular amino acid. The enzyme detaches two phosphates from ATP, creating a high-energy bond between the amino acid and AMP. This bond is broken and its energy used to link the amino acid with its particular tRNA, creating an aminoacyl-tRNA.
00:38
Animation: Termination of Translation
Pearson
707
00:50
Animation: Elongation Cycle of Translation
Pearson
379
01:08
Animation: Transfer RNA
Pearson
313
00:47
Animation: Initiation of Translation
Pearson
370
02:42
DNA Translation | mRNA to Protein, and tRNA's Role
PremedHQ Science Academy
160
02:39
Lab 8 - Gene Expression - Transcription, Translation and Protein Synthesis.
Scientist Cindy
239
05:27
Polypeptide Synthesis Model
N Breese
767
05:03
1) Initiation of Translation
Jason Amores Sumpter
1394
10
03:15
3.5.4 Explain the process of Translation leading to polypeptide formation
Stephanie Castle
167
04:38
Translation or Protein Synthesis in 5 minutes
PrepEZ
205
04:59
2) Elongation of Translation
Jason Amores Sumpter
1125
8
02:16
3) Termination of Translation
Jason Amores Sumpter
1122
6
03:50
Eukaryotic Translation (Protein Synthesis), Animation.
Alila Medical Media
411
1