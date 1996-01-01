Animation: Transfer RNA

Transfer RNA (or tRNA) The interpreters of the genetic message are molecules of transfer RNA, or tRNA. These small, folded RNA molecules act to match specific mRNA codons with specific amino acids. A sequence of three bases called an anticodon projects from one end of the tRNA molecule. The amino acid will be attached to the other end. A tRNA, with its specific anticodon, carries a specific amino acid. There are about 45 different kinds of tRNAs, each with a certain shape and a specific anticodon. Enzymes called aminoacyl-tRNA synthetases match each uncharged tRNA with a particular amino acid. The enzyme detaches two phosphates from ATP, creating a high-energy bond between the amino acid and AMP. This bond is broken and its energy used to link the amino acid with its particular tRNA, creating an aminoacyl-tRNA.

