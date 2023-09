Three special base triplets -- UAA, UAG, and UGA -- do not code for amino acids, but instead act as stop codons, which terminate the process of translation. A protein called a release factor binds to the stop codon in the A site. It acts to free the completed polypeptide from the tRNA that is in the P site, and the translation assembly comes apart. The polypeptide becomes folded, modified, or combined with other polypeptides to form a functional protein.

