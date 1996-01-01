Skip to main content
Anatomy & Physiology
Start typing, then use the up and down arrows to select an option from the list.
Create Account
Sign in
My Course
Learn
Beta
Explore
Bookmarks
3. Energy & Cell Processes
Steps of Translation
Next video
Anatomy & Physiology
3. Energy & Cell Processes
Steps of Translation
Hide transcripts
Previous video
Next video
Related Videos
Related Practice
00:38
Animation: Termination of Translation
Pearson
707
00:50
Animation: Elongation Cycle of Translation
Pearson
379
01:08
Animation: Transfer RNA
Pearson
313
00:47
Animation: Initiation of Translation
Pearson
370
02:42
DNA Translation | mRNA to Protein, and tRNA's Role
PremedHQ Science Academy
160
02:39
Lab 8 - Gene Expression - Transcription, Translation and Protein Synthesis.
Scientist Cindy
239
05:27
Polypeptide Synthesis Model
N Breese
767
05:03
1) Initiation of Translation
Jason Amores Sumpter
1394
10
03:15
3.5.4 Explain the process of Translation leading to polypeptide formation
Stephanie Castle
167
04:38
Translation or Protein Synthesis in 5 minutes
PrepEZ
205
04:59
2) Elongation of Translation
Jason Amores Sumpter
1125
8
02:16
3) Termination of Translation
Jason Amores Sumpter
1122
6
03:50
Eukaryotic Translation (Protein Synthesis), Animation.
Alila Medical Media
411
1
Show more videos