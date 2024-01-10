10. Muscles
Mr. Bell presents with the inability to move certain muscles on one side of his face. You ask him to make various facial expressions and find that on his right side he is unable to purse his lips, pull in his cheeks, elevate his upper lip, and smirk. What muscles is Mr. Bell unable to contract?
