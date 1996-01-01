In this video, we're going to continue to talk about the integumentary system as we talk about one of its main functions of thermoregulation. And so recall that the integumentary system has a lot of different functions. And one of those functions is that it plays an important role in maintaining homeostasis or maintaining internal conditions. Despite the fact that outside conditions change. Now thermoregulation is the process of maintaining a stable internal body temperature. Now, the the integumentary system actually has two main methods of thermoregulation that we have numbered down below. Number one and number two, the first main method is altering the diameter of blood vessels near the skin via vasoconstriction and vasodilation. And the second main method is sweating. And so moving forward in our course, we're going to talk about each of these two methods of thermoregulation in their own separate videos starting with vasoconstriction and vasodilation. So I'll see you all in our next video.

