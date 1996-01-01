In this video, we're going to talk about the integumentary system's second method of thermoregulation, which is sweating. And so sweat or perspiration is a water based solution secreted onto the surface of the skin by sweat glands when the body gets too hot. Now, the body is actually cool down when the sweat evaporates off of the surface of the skin. And so notice down below, we have a diagram of the integumentary system and notice you can see these sweat glands throughout the Dermus here and notice that these sweat glands are exocrine glands because they secrete the sweat onto the surface of the skin. And so notice here that these little bubbles that you see are the sweat puddles themselves. Now notice that these red lines coming off of the sweat puddles are lines that represent the evaporation of the sweat. And again, it's when the sweat evaporates off the surface of the skin when the body is actually cooled down. Now, later in our course, we're going to talk more details about sweat and sweat glands. But for now, this year concludes our video on sweating and we'll be able to get some practice applying these concepts moving forward. So I'll see you all in our next video.

