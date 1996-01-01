Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Start typing, then use the up and down arrows to select an option from the list.
2. Cell Chemistry & Cell Components
Passive vs. Active Transport
Anatomy & Physiology2. Cell Chemistry & Cell ComponentsPassive vs. Active Transport

Animation: Active Transport

Pearson
482
Was this helpful?
Sometimes, a cell needs to move a solute against its concentration gradient. This process is called active transport, and it requires input of energy from ATP. For instance, most animal cells need to expel sodium ions (Na+) and take in potassium ions (K+), both against their concentration gradients. Here is how the sodium-potassium pump works. Sodium ions bind to a transport protein. ATP transfers a phosphate group to the protein, providing the energy that causes the protein to change shape and move the sodium ions across the membrane, where they are released outside the cell. Potassium ions now bind to the transport protein and the phosphate group is released. This causes the protein to return to its original shape, releasing the potassium ions inside the cell. The transport protein is now ready to repeat the process.
02:18
BioFlix: Membrane Transport Acoss Membranes
Pearson
199
01:00
Animation: Active Transport
Pearson
482
03:35
Active transport vs Passive transport in just 3 minutes
RN Medical Lectures
257
03:58
Cell transport- Passive and Active Transport
MooMooMath and Science
252
02:15
Active vs. Passive Transport: Compare and Contrast
BOGObiology
299
04:18
Passive vs. Active Transport
Jason Amores Sumpter
1238
9
02:26
Channel Proteins
RicochetScience
176
1
03:28
Classes of Membrane Transport Proteins
Jason Amores Sumpter
924
10
01:03
Structure Of The Cell Membrane: Active and Passive Transport
Professor Dave Explains
114