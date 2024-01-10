12. The Central Nervous System
Introduction to the Central Nervous System
Which of the following statements is false?
a. The suprachiasmatic nucleus is often called the body’s “master clock.”
b. Melatonin and the ventrolateral preoptic nucleus increase the activity of the reticular formation.
c. A decrease in the activity of the reticular formation disconnects the thalamus from the cerebral cortex and decreases the level of consciousness.
d. Orexins are neurotransmitters that stimulate the reticular formation.
