12. The Central Nervous System
Introduction to the Central Nervous System
Problem 11.4d
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
Mark the following statements as true or false. If the statement is false, correct it to make it a true statement.
d. Substances can move toward or away from the cell body through the axon via fast axonal transport.
Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
0m:0s
Play a video:
13
Was this helpful?
Related Videos
Related Practice
Showing 1 of 16 videos