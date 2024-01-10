10. Muscles
Muscle Actions
Problem 9.11a
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
Match the muscle with its main action:
_____Sternocleidomastoid muscle
_____Transversus abdominis muscle
_____Internal oblique muscle
_____Rectus abdominis muscle
_____Splenius capitis muscle
_____Quadratus lumborum musclea.
a. Laterally flexes the trunk
b. Flexes the trunk
c. Compresses the abdominal cavity
d. Extends the vertebral column
e. Flexes the head
f. Extends the head
